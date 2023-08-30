Feast of Fields returns to Kelowna on Sept. 17

Photo: Feast of Fields

Okanagan Feast of Fields is gearing up for a return to Kelowna.

The event—set to take place Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. on the farm property of Priest Creek Family Estate Winery in Southeast Kelowna—will celebrate the contributions local chefs, restaurants, farmers, food artisans and others make to the local economy.

Participating artisans include Salty Fig Catering, Oak + Crew, Roma Nord Bistro, The Modest Butcher, Perseval and Young Cheesemongers, Maestro's Mediterranean, Nature's Fare Markets, as well as a selection of others.

"From farm-fresh fare to innovative creations, every bite tells a story of the Okanagan's rich culinary heritage," says organizers.

Attendees can look forward to experiencing the craft of local beverage creators such as Soma Cidery, Lass Chance Beverage Co., Ex Nihilo Winery, Roche Wines, Abandoned Rail Brewing, Wild Goose Winery and Okanagan Spirits.

Okanagan Feast of Fields takes place against the backdrop of grapevines and orchards with the music of Jeff Piattelli in the air.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for FarmFolk CityFolk, B.C.’s oldest and largest food and agriculture charitable non-profit organization. Over the past 28 years, FarmFolk CityFolk has hosted 58 Feasts at 40 different farms

“As we prepare to host the 13th annual Feast of Fields at Priest Creek Estate Winery in Kelowna, we feel very grateful for our community here. Feast celebrates the important connections between farmers and chefs, fields and tables, vineyards and glasses, and between farm folk and city folk," said FFCF engagement manager Julia Zado.

"It feels like a time when we need to really come together and support our local businesses. We hope when guests try something they love, they will book that reservation or wine tasting.”

Tickets are on sale now.

All food and beverage is included with your ticket. Cedar tasting plates can also be purchased online and at the event.

Limited VIP tickets are available for an elevated experience, including a private tasting with BC Restaurant Hall of Fame member Chef Rod Butters, an exclusive gift bag, a $75 tax receipt, and more.