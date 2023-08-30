Province says Wood Lake substance that worried residents was just silt

Rob Gibson

The British Columbia ministry of environment has now examined samples from Wood Lake after a white substance was spotted floating in the water at the north end of Wood Lake on Tuesday.

"An Environmental Emergency Response Officer attended the location on the evening of August 29, 2023, and identified the material to be silt, likely lake bottom stirred up from wave/wind action in Wood Lake and concentrated as it moved through the channel to Kalamalka Lake," says a spokesperson for the ministry of environment.

"There are no indications that this material is the result of a spill."

Multiple Oyama residents reached out to Castanet and shared photos and a video that show a white substance at the north end of Wood Lake and in the Oyama canal near the Twin Lakes Resort on Tuesday.

Interior Health is also aware of the issue and the District of Lake Country relies on IH to determine water quality for beaches and drinking and to this point there have been no issues reported.