Stomp and step fundraiser planned in Kelowna for wildfire response fund

A stomp and step fundraiser is being planned in support of the 2023 Wildfire Relief Fund.

"We stood on the beach and watched in horror as the fire jumped from hill to hill destroying homes and our beautiful forests," said Kim Rhindress, who is organizing the event with Jim Rhindress.

"I was telling my son in Ontario how helpless we were feeling as many of our friends were evacuated and he suggested we do a fundraiser."

Jim added, "We flew into action, made three phone calls and bam! We had the beginnings of an event."

Planned for the OK Corral on Sept. 29, doors will open at 7 p.m. with former contestant of The Voice, Norm Strauss, opening the night with an acoustic duo called Mr. & Mrs. Strauss.

BCCMA winner Ben Klick will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. to get people dancing, while the Rhindress Band plans to keep the party going from 9:30 p.m. until the final act.

Canada's Got Talent contestant Michael Daniels will be in Kelowna to close out the fundraiser with a one-hour performance between 10:45 and 11:45 p.m.

Special items will be up for live auction and the event will also include a photo booth and door prizes, with every dollar raised going towards the Central Okanagan Foundation.

You can get tickets through Eventbrite.