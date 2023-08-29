White substance in Wood Lake causing concern in Oyama

Rob Gibson

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Interior Health are looking at a strange white substance that made its way into the north end of Wood Lake Tuesday.

Oyama residents reached out to Castanet to share photos and videos that show a white substance at the north end of Wood Lake and in the Oyama canal near the Tween Lakes Resort.

"It looks like someone dumped something into the lake. It's been constant for over the last hour and a half, two hours. Right now the winds have changed so it's blowing back in from Kalamalka Lake," says Oyama resident Barry Koperski.

"No, there's no smell. It's just it's weird because it's going through the canal between Woods and Kalamalka and it's sticking to all the branches, leaving a film. It's really bizarre," says Larry Hollier.

Castanet reached out to the District of Lake Country who advised us that Interior Health puts out any information on algae in the water.

The Ministry of Environment responded to Castanet after reviewing the photographs and talking with its environmental advisors indicating, "we don’t have any confirmation on any issues with the lake at this time."

Beach owners/operators are responsible for monitoring beaches throughout the swimming season to ensure they meet the Canadian Recreational Water Quality Guidelines.

The ministry also recommends that beach owners have a Beach Safety Plan in place to identify monitoring parameters, and to respond quickly to changes in water quality and conditions, including posting advisories.

"For anything further, please reach out to the District of Lake Country and the Regional District of Central Okanagan who are the beach owners on Wood Lake," says a spokesperson for the BC government.