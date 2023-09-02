Vancouver 80s progressive rock band making 40th anniversary tour stop in Kelowna

Photo: Eric Alper Strange Advance coming to Kelowna

Vancouver progressive rock band Strange Advance is coming to Kelowna this fall.

The 80s band is known for hits like "We Run", "She Controls Me" and "Kiss in the Dark".

The tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of their debut studio album Worlds Away, which featured two hit Canadian singles, and the band was subsequently nominated for a Juno Award for Most Promising Group of the Year back in 1983.

You can catch the band at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on September 23.

The core of Strange Advance was formed in Vancouver back in 1979 by Drew Arnott, Darryl Kromm, and Paul Iverson. The band managed to go gold and land on the Canadian charts with singles like “Love Becomes Electric.”



Singer-songwriter Drew Arnott is back for the tour and he's joined by Ian Cameron, Ross Friesen, Rob Bailey, Sean Dillon and Alexander (A-Train) Boynton.