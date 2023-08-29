Veteran Kelowna city councillor seeking B.C. United nomination

Photo: Contributed Kelowna city Coun. Mohini Singh is running for the BC United nomination in the new provincial riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

A second candidate has tossed her hat into the ring seeking the B.C. United nomination for the new provincial riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

Mohini Singh, a long-time Kelowna city councillor, a former television news reporter and a retired provincial Ministry of Agriculture employee announced Tuesday she will seek the nomination.

Hours earlier, Adam Wilson was the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for the BC United nomination in the new riding.

Singh said she decided to run because she feels Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream will need a strong voice and an experienced hand to represent the many areas that will make up the large riding.

The riding, to be created for the next provincial election, will include parts of the former Kelowna-Lake Country riding, currently represented by BC United’s Norm Letnick. Letnick announced earlier this year he won’t seek re-election.

The redrawn boundaries also incorporate Coldstream, just south of Vernon. Coldstream is currently part of the Vernon-Monashee riding.

Singh said she feels she can bring her years of municipal government experience, community activism and provincial ministry work to the table and has spoken to BC United leader Kevin Falcon.

“I wanted to know if I will have a voice at the table and I was assured I would.”

As for issues facing the riding, Singh feels they are the same ones affecting many areas of the province.

“We have common problems, like homelessness and crime,” she said, noting crime is a particular concern in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is affordable housing, she said.

A long-time proponent of the agriculture industry, Singh said she wants to not only see farmers supported but also see agricultural programs, especially those that bring value-added incentives. supported too.

“This is not the old type of farming. We need to add a different dynamic,” she said.

Singh said she hears a lot of unhappiness from the public and feels B.C. has become “bogged down.”

“Life is expensive and people are barely making it,” said Singh. “We need to bring them hope.”

She feels being an MLA is a form of public service, something she said she has 30 years of experience providing.

The next provincial election is slated for Oct. 19, 2024 but could come sooner if Premier David Eby decides to call a vote early. So far, he has said he has no plans to do that.

The date for the B.C. United’s nomination vote in Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream has yet to be announced publicly.

with files from Cindy White