Direct flights from Kelowna to Mexico, Phoenix returning

Photo: YLW / Facebook

Kelowna International Airport has announced the return of direct flights to Mexico and Phoenix.

“We are happy to be able to bring back these popular sun destinations with direct flights for Okanagan residents starting in October,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director of the Kelowna International Airport.

WestJet will be providing direct flights out of Kelowna to Cancun three times a week starting October 27, Puerto Vallarta two times a week starting October 26, Cabo once a week starting November 4, and Phoenix once a week starting November 15.

Sunwing will also be be adding direct flights to YLW, with weekly trips to both Mazatlan and Cancun beginning December 14 and 15, respectively.

“We are committed to providing the best experience for our passengers and look forward to welcoming you onboard this winter," said Samaddar.