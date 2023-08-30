Enhance Kelowna's urban forest with a NeighbourWoods tree 

Photo: City of Kelowna

NeighbourWoods is back by popular demand.

The residential planting initiative developed by the city to encourage citizens to help grow and preserve Kelowna’s urban forest is returning to give residents another opportunity to get a new tree for their yard.

Trees are available for pre-order until September 18, or until they are sold out.

Kelowna residents are invited to purchase one of the six tree varieties at a cost of $60 + GST.

This season’s varieties include the Galaxy Magnolia, Hot Wings, Tatarian Maple, Ivory Silk, Japanese Tree, Lilac, Redpointe, Maple, Showy Mountain, Ash and the Tuxedo White Ash.

There is a limited number of each tree species available for purchase.

Please note that trees are restricted to one per household per year due to demand.

“We love delivering the NeighbourWoods program every year,” said Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Supervisor.

“It might not feel like it today, but by the time the trees are ready for pick up at the end of September, it will be the perfect time to plant trees in our region, due to cooler fall weather. After what our region has been through this fire season, we hope residents will find some joy in helping grow the urban forest in our community this fall.”

View the six tree descriptions online at kelowna.ca/neighbourwoods.