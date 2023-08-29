Man arrested after pepper spray deployed at driver of Kelowna transit bus

Madison Reeve

Police say a man is in custody after an incident described by UBC Okanagan students as an attempted hijacking of a transit bus at the university.

The incident occurred on Aug. 26 at roughly 7:30 p.m.

A student who was on the bus at the time of the event informed Castanet that a suspect boarded the bus and used pepper spray on the driver.

Police arrived at the scene a few minutes later and arrested the individual.

"Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating this matter," said Cpl, Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP.

Christopher Michael Whitmore is facing charges of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon, Gauthier said.

"Whitmore also appears to have charges of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm stemming from a (separate) incident on August 5," Gauthier continued.

UBC Okanagan students on campus say they aren't overly concerned about the incident.

"I feel like minor safety incidents like that happen all the time. I don't believe there's a need to be overly concerned. In general, I feel very safe in Kelowna," said Jacque, a student at the university.

Whitmore is scheduled to make an appearance in Kelowna court on August 31 at 9:30 a.m.

Online court records show Whitmore has significant experience with the justice system. Most recently, he was sentenced in June 2022 to a year of probation for an assault in July 2021. He has multiple other assault, weapons and property crime convictions dating back as far as 2010.