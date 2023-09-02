Okanagan Bouldering Society to host Rock the Block outdoor competition next weekend

Photo: Okanagan Bouldering Society

The best view comes after the hardest climb.

The Okanagan Bouldering Society is getting ready to host their ninth annual Rock the Block outdoor climbing competition at the Kelowna Boulder Fields, and you could be a part of all the action September 9 and 10.

“It's our second competition post COVID. It’s all total fun, anyone can climb, it’s for all ages and we have different variations of categories for new climbers, seasoned climbers, as well as a category for some of the best in the country. Zero to 99, anyone can do it,” said organizer Kayla Pickles.

It is expected more than 200 people from multiple countries will take part this year.

“I think COVID really opened the door for people to explore solo sports like rock climbing. It’s a sport you can do with a small group of people and yeah, it’s really kind of exploded over the last few years," said Pickles, explaining they would love for people to come out and watch.

"A lot of people end up gravitating towards those really strong climbers. It’s really neat to watch them go. We got lots of parents who come out and support. The spectatorship is amazing!"

The Okanagan Bouldering Society has selected a handful of climbs at the Kelowna Boulder Fields for the two-day competition, all with different grades for different skill levels.

"Everybody gets a scoresheet at the beginning of the day and they can go climb whatever they want in whichever category they want to jump into... We calculate scores and hand out prizes based on the point system. Each climb is worth a different amount of points," said Pickles.

Set across two days Sept. 9 - 10, climbers can expect day one to be full of competition and climbing, while day two will host a number of clinics for new climbers as well as old, including an intro to bouldering, an all women's clinic, and a development clinic.

The Rock the Block outdoor climbing competition is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. September 9, with people encouraged to arrive early for sign up, find parking, and to map out your climbs.

"The competition is free to the public... but there will be a raffle, so people should bring some cash."

You can gather more information at the Okanagan Bouldering Society website.