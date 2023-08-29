Adam Wilson enter BC United race in new Central Okanagan riding

Photo: Contributed Adam Wilson is seeking the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

The race is on for the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream.

The new riding includes parts of of the former Kelowna-Lake Country riding that was held by Norm Letnick, who announced earlier this year that he won’t be running for re-election. The redrawn boundaries also incorporate Coldstream, which used to be part of Vernon-Monashee.

Announcing his candidacy is Adam Wilson, a local political operative, employee of a national not-for-profit pharmacy association and urban planner. He recently managed the election campaign for Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and is president of the OKM Rotary Club.

He cites his desire to build-up our communities, fix the ‘broken’ healthcare system, tackle the housing crisis and address the increasing cost of living as reason for his decision to seek the nomination.

“Life under the NDP is getting more expensive every day, that’s why you deserve an MLA with the energy to fight for you and your family in Victoria from day one, not someone who believes that Victoria or Ottawa knows what’s best for us,” said Wilson. “We need fresh energy and ideas to get results on the issues that matter most to you, and I promise to work tirelessly every day to get it done for you and your family”

Wilson has a regular column on Castanet, Wilson on Water Street, which will be going on hiatus pending the outcome of the race.

Under the province’s fixed election law, British Columbians are scheduled to go to the polls on or before October 19, 2024. Premier David has denied suggestions he will drop the writ this year, triggering an early election.