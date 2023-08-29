Show n Shine on Bernard will coincide with Small Shop campaign

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Bernard Show N Shine in 2022.

Here's a sign that life in Kelowna is at least beginning to return to normal.

The Show N Shine on Bernard, which was cancelled due to the wildfire effort has now been rescheduled for Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The Downtown Kelowna Association has decided the timing is right to bring back the Show N Shine on Bernard, presented by Indigo Park Canada, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event, initially scheduled for Saturday, August 19, was cancelled due to the recent wildfire fight and because thousands of people have been displaced from their homes due to a city-wide State of Emergency. "While the devastating after-effects of the fires remain, the DKA consulted with stakeholders and decided to move forward with Show N Shine on Bernard in late September," said Mark Burley, DKA executive director.

The new date coincides with the DKA’s fall Small Shop campaign, which highlights the contributions small businesses make to our community and focuses on the importance of supporting local. Participating Bernard Ave. businesses will set up sidewalk displays outside their doors within the event site. Other Downtown Kelowna business participating in Small Shop, September 22-24, will also feature activities and their own in-store events and promotions.

The car show will feature classic cars, hot rods, rat rods, muscle cars, genuine collectibles and they will be available for viewing along Bernard Ave. from The Sails to St. Paul Street.

"Additional space is now available for car fanatics to display their vehicles at the show, and the DKA is once again accepting applications to participate. This invitation is open to all auto enthusiasts and car clubs in the Central Okanagan and beyond," Burley says.

If you're looking to enter the show click here. Applications for Show N Shine on Bernard will be accepted until Friday, September 8, 2023 or until the event has reached capacity.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Import, Best Domestic, and Best Overall, which a panel of judges will adjudicate. A People’s Choice Award will be voted on by the public.