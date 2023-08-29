Kelowna's 'rainbow community' launches billboard campaign

Photo: okyoubelong.com

The "rainbow community" of Kelowna has launched a billboard campaign with an art design championing the theme of belonging.

The campaign, aiming to foster unity and inclusivity, runs from August 21 to December 10.

Drawing inspiration from a campaign in the US, Kelowna's local 2SLGBTQIA+ community collaborated under the leadership of Advocacy Canada, rallying support for this cause since late May.

The billboards displays the artistry of local Indigiqueer artist Sarah Jones.

The theme of "You Belong" was crafted by a community focus group. The message also encompasses Syilx language that translates to "We all join in together / We are all a part of it together."

"Our sense of belonging arises from the sense of community and togetherness. Belonging is nurtured by our care for one another, our celebrations, and our recognition of the strength in our diversity," said Wilbur Turner, the founder and chair of Advocacy Canada.

"We intend for everyone to feel a part of this, united in our shared experience. As the world faces growing divisions and a rise in hate-motivated crimes against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, it's imperative that we find ways to support and celebrate each other," he added.

The billboard campaign will span 16 weeks and features an online component at okyoubelong.com. It was paid for with a fundraising drive earlier this summer.

This design will be displayed on two Pattison digital billboards, one on Highway 97 at Westside Road in West Kelowna, and one on Highway 97 and Commonwealth Road in Lake Country

The artwork will eventually be available on merchandise, serving to raise funds for future projects.