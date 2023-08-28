Video captures motorhome engulfed in flames on Okanagan Connector

Contributed
A Kelowna resident captured a video of a motorhome up in flames on Monday afternoon.
The man told Castanet that he passed a westbound motorhome on fire, which was towing a Jeep just before noon.
The resident says the fire was at the top of the Okanagan Connector.
"I don't know how far up the [Connector] it was... probably 20 clicks," he said.
The resident tells Castanet that propane tanks burst and shot out the side of the vehicle.
"Luckily, it didn't start a forest fire," he added.
The man passed by a few hours later to see just the shell of the motorhome remaining.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Photo: Contribute