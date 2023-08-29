Passenger fee at Kelowna's airport set to increase

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

The cost of flying out of Kelowna’s airport is going up. But not right away.

City council has approved a $3 increase to the current $25 Airport Improvement Fee, to go into effect in 2025.

In addition, it is looking at another $3 increase to kick in a year later in 2026 and a further $4 increase—bringing the AIF—to $35 in 2033.

The increases will help pay for a planned $108 million expansion to the airport’s terminal that was originally planned before the pandemic.

“It can be very busy in the (airport’s) waiting area as there is limited space,” said Mayor Tom Dyas Monday during council’s discussion about raising the AIF. “This expansion is coming at us because the airport is an asset.”

Dyas heads the Kelowna Airport Advisory Committee and said the YLW is not just an asset for the city, but is an economic driver for the region.

“The importance of expanding this asset is extremely important.

In addition to plans to increase the AIF, the city is also allocating an additional $17 million for the terminal expansion project.

The Kelowna International Airport is one of the only airports of its size owned and operated by a city. However, it does not rely on taxpayer money to operate. It raises its own revenue through fees and charges.

City staff said it is expected the airport will see about two million passengers through its terminal this year, putting it back close to the levels seen before the pandemic.

During the pandemic, airports were particularly hard hit as air travel dropped by as much as 85 percent.

But Dyas said the Kelowna Airport has rebounded quickly and that is prompting the latest expansion plans, which were put on hold because of the pandemic.

City staff said in addition to the terminal expansion, they are also working on projects to build a hotel at the airport and to eventually have a parkade at YLW as well.