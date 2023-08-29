Domestic assault charges stayed due to court delays

Photo: Colin Dacre

Domestic assault charges against a Kelowna man have been dropped due to excessive court delays.

Jeffrey Maclean was arrested and charged with assault and obstruction following an incident on Nov. 27, 2021.

His three-day trial was scheduled to get underway on Monday, but never took place because the charges against him were stayed on Aug. 17, according to a provincial court decision published Monday.

The Supreme Court of Canada’s 2016 Jordan ruling orders that provincial court matters must be resolved within 18 months of charges being laid.

The total delay from the charge to the end of Maclean’s scheduled trial was 21 months and three days, well over the limit.

Prosecutors tried to argue that the defence was responsible for some of the delays, as well as COVID-19 related court closures.

Judge Clarke Burnett did not agree and ruled that delays associated with the Crown’s disclosure of evidence were to blame.

“The partial closure of some of the Court’s operations in January of 2022 due to COVID-19 did not affect the timing of the initial trial or the rescheduled trial,” Burnett ruled.

“If the Crown had not failed in its disclosure obligations, the adjournment of the initial trial dates would not have been necessary and the matter would have likely concluded within the Jordan limits.”

“I therefore find that the accused’s rights under s. 11(b) of the Charter to be tried within a reasonable time have been breached and I order that the charges against him are judicially stayed,” Burnett concluded.