Kelowna city council approves plan for a $12.1 million pedestrian overpass

Photo: City of Kelowna

In a split decision by Kelowna city council Monday, plans to move ahead with a $12.1 million pedestrian overpass linking the Central Green development at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street downtown have been approved.

Mayor Tom Dyas was the deciding vote, after Couns. Ron Cannan, Charlie Hodge, Rick Webber and Gord Lovegrove first voted unsuccessfully to defer the project and then voted to oppose it. Coun. Mohini Singh, Loyal Wooldridge, Luke Stack and Maxine DeHart joined Dyas in supporting it.

While the mayor and all the councillors said they were unhappy to see the cost of the overpass jump so much from the original $5.5 million budget in 2021, those in favour noted that putting it off longer will only drive up the cost more.

The city has a legal agreement with the Ministry of Transportation dating back to 2011 committing it to build the overpass once development of Central Green reached a pre-determined density level. That level has now been met and with the completion of the last two buildings on the site next year, the project will be complete.

But while city staff recommended the plan, saying $7.2 million for the project will come from grants through the provincial Growing Communities Fund, $500,000 will be transferred from other transportation project savings and $4.4 million is already set aside, the four councillors who opposed it said they felt the overpass was a “want-to-have,” not a “need-to-have” piece of infrastructure.

“In my mind, with the (new) cost, I can’t vote for it,” said Webber. Hodge and Lovegrove agreed and Cannan said he is concerned the city is paying for the entire project with nothing coming from the developers of Central Green.

He characterized the deal done in 2011 with the province to allow the former KSS site to be redeveloped with housing as a “bad deal.”

But three long-time city councillors took exception to that, noting the city got the residential housing it wanted in the downtown area, the affordable housing component and a large new park out of the deal.

“I beg to differ with those who say it was not a good deal for the city,” said Singh. “At the time, it was a good deal. And, at the time, we wanted a safe way to get people downtown.”

While there is a nearby ground-level intersection crossing with traffic lights at Richter Street and Harvey Avenue, the new pedestrian overpass will make it safer and will not slow traffic down on Harvey— a concern of the Ministry of Transportation.

The city originally put the project out for bids in 2021 but when the bids all came back well over the $5.5 million budget, the project was put on hold. Inflation has now pushed up the cost. The city plans to use a design-build approach, which it says is actually saving money compared to what it would normally cost now.

Designed to meet the latest standards for accessibility, the new overpass will have ramps with no more than a 5% grade (the other pedestrian overpass to the east over Harvey Avenue at the Parkinson Recreation Centre has an 8% ramp grade), as well as improved width, surfacing and lighting.

City staff also says its financing plan will mean no net tax impact. The Growing Communities Fund money is part of a total of $26 million the city received through that program, which is aimed at helping communities with their infrastructure needs.

Mayor Tom Dyas said he doesn’t like the cost increase but is concerned about safety, and if it saves one life of a pedestrian crossing the very busy, six-lane Harvey Avenue he feels it will be worth it.