Kelowna mayor thanks all involved in wildfire fighting effort

Photo: City of Kelowna Many of the firefighters who helped fight the flames of wildfires on the west and east sides of Okanagan Lake in the Central Okanagan in recent days.

Kelowna’s mayor has publicly thanked everyone involved in fighting the wildfires that engulfed the Central Okanagan, including the City of Kelowna, in recent days.

Mayor Tom Dyas read a prepared statement before Monday afternoon’s council meeting, in which he thanked, on behalf of his council, firefighters—locals, the B.C. Wildfire Service and those who came from more than 50 other communities to help—other emergency responders, municipal and regional district staffs, volunteers, residents, business owners and tourists for the work they did in helping to deal with the impact wildfires and for helping those directly affected.

He said the spirit of Kelowna shone through during such a difficult time.

“To the firefighters, first responders and volunteers from across the province – thank you. We will never be able to express in words how grateful we are as a community for everything you have done for us. Your hard work and dedication have kept people safe, saved homes and kept people fed and clothed,” said Dyas.

“When we needed you the most, you stepped up and led with courage. Thank you.”

He also listed and thanked each community that sent assistance in fighting the fires, including Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Westbank First Nation.

“We have now turned the corner on our fight against these wildfires (in Kelowna), and we are ready to invite visitors back into our community. We sincerely thank all travellers who altered their travel plans and listened to our requests to make space for evacuees,” said Dyas. “Our small businesses, airport and entire tourism sector are ready to welcome you back to Kelowna with open arms.”

While the fires in Kelowna and Lake Country are now described as held and all evacuees have returned home in those two communities, across the lake in the McDougall Creek Wildfire is still burning out of control in the hills above West Kelowna, the Okanagan West section of the Central Okanagan Regional District and parts of WFN lands.

Many properties in West Kelowna and Okanagan West are still evacuated.

Dyas also called on local residents to be “tourists in their own town,” and help local businesses, especially those impacted by the wildfires, by going out and spending at those businesses.

He expressed council’s condolences to everyone who lost homes in the fires.

“For those who lost their homes, the next several days and weeks will be challenging – and we as a community need to be there to support you.”

He said both he and his council colleagues also wanted to express their sincere gratitude for everyone's patience and understanding while officials dealt with the fires over the last several days.

“Together we got through the worst of the wildfires because when times are tough, we always pull together to support each other,” he added.

