Kelowna city council extends time to oppose massive borrowing plan

Photo: City of Kelowna The existing Parkinson Recreation Centre Pool in Kelowna.

Opponents of Kelowna’s plan to borrow $241 million to help pay for a new Parkinson Recreation centre, two activity centres and improvements to the Rutland Sports Fields will have an extra month to let city hall know how they feel.

On Monday, with no public discussion, city council swiftly agreed to extend the deadline for submission of forms in its Alternative Approval Process to Oct. 13 from the original deadline of Sept. 15. The extension is due to the impact of the recent wildfires in the city.

"Recognizing the extraordinary impact of these wildfires on our community, we feel it is prudent to recommend an extension to the existing AAP deadline to ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision on this important matter," said city clerk Stephen Fleming prior to the vote.

The AAP requires at least 10% of city voters—about 12,000 people—to submit completed official AAP forms registering their opposition to the city's borrowing plan to force a referendum on the issue, otherwise the loan will proceed.

AAP forms are available online through the city’s website, at city hall, the existing Parkinson Recreation Centre and library branches in Rutland and the Mission.

A final public information will be held Sept. 6 at the Parkinson Recreation Centre from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Ron Cannan asked if the city would consider an online public information session in addition to the last in-person session planned for Sept. 6.

City manager Doug Gilchrist said there are no plans for an online session but said city officials will direct the public to the city’s website where there’s a wealth of information about borrowing plan.