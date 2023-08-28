Const. Lacy Browning gets conditional sentence with community service for 2020 assault on student

Photo: Contributed Mona Wang's injuries from 2020 'wellness check,' left, Const. Browning stepping on Wang's head during incident, right.

The Kelowna RCMP officer who assaulted a 20-year-old nursing student while the student was experiencing a mental health crisis will not serve any jail time.

Const. Lacy Browning received a two-year conditional sentence on Monday, following a guilty plea last year to one count of assaulting Mona Wang in her apartment building on Jan. 20, 2020.

Browning’s two-year conditional sentence will act, in practice, as a term of probation with conditions to keep the peace, not contact Wang and to complete 160 hours of community service.

Wang, a second-year nursing student at UBC Okanagan at the time, was going through a mental health crisis on the afternoon in question. Her boyfriend, who was out of town, called 911 and asked for assistance, as he was worried she would harm herself.

Browning attended the call and assaulted Wang several times during the “wellness check.”

The incident received national attention after Castanet published video of the assaults.

BC RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says Browning is on administrative duties and her “status is subject to continual review and assessment.”

Clark said an internal RCMP code of conduct investigation remains “active and ongoing”

At this point a code of conduct hearing—used by the force to dismiss a member—has not been scheduled and it is not clear if it will at all.

More to come...

with files from Nicholas Johansen & Madison Reeve