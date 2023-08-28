Const. Lacy Browning gets community service for 2020 assault on student

Photo: Contributed Mona Wang's injuries from 2020 'wellness check,' left, Const. Browning stepping on Wang's head during incident, right.

The Kelowna RCMP officer who assaulted a 20-year-old nursing student while the student was experiencing a mental health crisis will not serve any jail time and will likely avoid a criminal record.

Const. Lacy Browning received a two-year conditional discharge on Monday, following a guilty plea last year to one count of assaulting Mona Wang in her apartment building on Jan. 20, 2020.

Browning’s two-year conditional discharge will act, in practice, as a term of probation with conditions to keep the peace, not contact Wang, and to complete 160 hours of community service. If she follows those conditions, she will not have a criminal record at the end of the term.

On Monday, Judge Roy Dickey called Browning's actions "criminal."

“This should not be seen as condoning Const. Browning’s treatment to Miss Wang. Const. Browning’s actions were criminal and highly inappropriate in arrest of Miss Wang under the Mental Health Act," he said.

Wang, a second-year nursing student at UBC Okanagan at the time, was going through a mental health crisis on the afternoon in question. Her boyfriend, who was out of town, called 911 and asked for assistance, as he was worried she would harm herself.

Browning attended the call and assaulted Wang several times during the “wellness check.”

On Monday, the court also heard that Browning refused backup to the call, telling the dispatcher they could "slow down and redirect backup as everything was fine and it's a lot of dramatics."

The incident received national attention after Castanet published video of the assaults. The video came out as a part of civil litigation into the incident that has since been settled out of court.

On Monday, the court heard Browning, as a result of the public release of the video surveillance, suffered from what was described as a "social media firestorm." This included credible threats of physical harm and death. The firestorm has resulted in Browning suffering from debilitating stress, paranoia, anxiety, medical complications, and depression.

The attention was significant enough for her to move to another community.

During the sentencing decision on Monday, the court also heard details from a Gladue report, which are used to provide the courts with context specific to an Indigenous offender's background.

Browning is a status member of the Inuit Kavut in the territory of south and central Labrador.

In the Gladue report, Judge Roy Dickey read that Browning, as a child, and youth experienced poverty, physical, sexual, and mental abuse, family and community violence, instability, criminal behaviour, and a normalization of substance abuse and violence.

Her grandmother attended a residential school and refused to acknowledge her Indigenous heritage.

The court heard that in 2018 Browning's mental health [was] deteriorating and she had "difficulty feeling empathy generally as her role as a police officer. ”

Three months before the Mona Wang assault, Browning attended a call where a person jumped to their death from the seventh floor as she approached.

Browning has been an RCMP member since 2008.

BC RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says Browning is on administrative duties and her “status is subject to continual review and assessment.”

Clark said an internal RCMP code of conduct investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

At this point, a code of conduct hearing—used by the force to dismiss a member—has not been scheduled and it is not clear if it will at all.

with files from Nicholas Johansen & Madison Reeve