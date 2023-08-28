Good Samaritan, police trying to return stolen bike to owner in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Police are trying to reunite a stolen bicycle with its rightful owner in Kelowna.

RCMP say on Aug. 4 a good Samaritan was leaving a popular store at the Kelowna Crossing Mall at highways 97 and 33 when he came across an elderly man who was visibly upset.

“The man explained what had happened and gave him a description of the bike,” said Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

Later that day, the good Samaritan found a bike matching the description and brought it to the Kelowna RCMP detachment at Richter Street and Clement Avenue.

“He did not get the name or contact information of the elderly man but is hoping to reunite him with his bike with this plea,” police said.

If you recognize this bike and know who owes it, have them contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-45631. Proof will be required before the bike can be claimed.