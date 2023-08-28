Kelowna Fire Department douses blaze in fourplex on Pandosy Street

Photo: Rob Gibson

The Kelowna Fire Department had its hands full with a fire in a fourplex on Pandosy Street on Monday.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Micah Volk says the fire broke out, "at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a structure on fire in the 1800 block of Pandosy St. The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from the structure and initiated a coordinated fire attack."

The building was evacuated and damage was contained to one unit of the fourplex.

There were no injuries to firefighters or any residents of the building. A smoke alarm alerted the residents to the fire and everyone managed to get out of the building safely.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with four engines, one ladder truck, a command unit, and a safety unit for a total of 21 fire personnel on the blaze, including a deputy chief.