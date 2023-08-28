Sunshine, rain and a drop in temperatures this week across the Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The weather is going to be all over the map this week across the Thompson-Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will range from 19°C to 32°C.

"We have a major change coming up. We have a strong ridge for [Monday]. Beyond that, we have the upper low of the Pacific tracking through the Southern Interior," said meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 32°C and sunshine all day. Local smoke is possible.

Tuesday will drop down to 25°C with a 30 percent chance of showers in the forecast.

A cold front will move in on Wednesday and drop the temperature down to 19°C. Rain is on the way throughout Wednesday, with a total of 10 to 20 millimetres expected to fall. The evening will drop down to 12°C.

"This is the best potential for precipitation that we have seen in the Okanagan for a long time now," Bergeron added.

Thursday is much of the same. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 19°C and periods of rain.

The region will warm up just in time for the weekend.

Both Friday and Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 26°C.

