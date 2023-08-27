More care home residents in Kelowna and Lake Country returning after fires

Photo: Glenmore Lodge

Residents at two more long-term care homes in the Central Okanagan are returning home, after the wildfires forced them out back on Aug. 18.

Interior Health evacuated seven care homes in the region when the McDougall Creek fire, and two others in Kelowna and Lake Country, spread rapidly through the region. Almost 800 residents of these care homes were forced to leave their homes as the wildfires grew.

Sunday morning, the health authority said the 116 residents of Kelowna's Glenmore Lodge and 48 residents of the Lake Country Lodge are now returning home.

The move comes a day after residents of Kelowna's Vineyards Residence and West Kelowna's Lakeview Lodge began returning home as well.

“Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes,” IH said in a press release.

”Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses.

The families of residents can call 1-833-469-9800 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday to check on their loved one's current location. The phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.