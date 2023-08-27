Rutland Health Centre temporarily closed due to fire

Photo: Sam Brokenshire Police tape surrounds Rutland Lions Park Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.

The Rutland Health Centre at 155 Gray Road in Kelowna is temporarily closed due to a fire that damaged the building this morning.

Appointments scheduled for Monday are cancelled, and Interior Health states that they will directly contact clients to reschedule appointments.

The Rutland Health Centre's normal hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday.

Services offered at the center include child health clinics, immunization clinics, breastfeeding support, health prevention and promotion, tuberculosis screening, dental health, and the Lifeline Program.

A restoration company is currently assessing the damage, and Interior Health will provide an update on when the building can be reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire that broke out at the Rutland Health Centre early Sunday morning is considered suspicious.

Kelowna Fire Department captain Mike Brownlee said crews arrived at the building on Gray Road at about 6:45 a.m. to find smoke pouring from the building.

Brownlee says the fire appeared to start on the exterior of the building, but made its way into the basement, causing extensive damage.

“Maybe $50,000 worth of damage to the structure; the floor joists were damaged quite a bit and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the structure as well," Brownlee said.

He noted his crew initially had trouble entering the basement because of the heavy smoke, and they had to wait to ventilate it before they could access the building.

While the fire is considered suspicious, Brownlee noted much of the evidence of how exactly the fire was started was largely destroyed during the firefight.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

It appears fire crews have largely extinguished the fire at the Rutland Health Centre Sunday morning.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says there is no longer smoke pouring from the building, although the Kelowna Fire Department and police remain on scene.

Parts of Rutland Lions Park remains taped off by police tape.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

The Rutland Health Centre appears to be on fire Sunday morning.

A large amount of smoke is pouring out of the Interior Health building, located on Gray Road beside Rutland Lions Park. A witness says the smoke was first visible just after 6 a.m.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says flames haven't been visible, but there is a lot of smoke across the whole neighbourhood.

Emergency crews are on scene, and police tape has been put up around the entire park as RCMP officers investigate the fire.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.