Crews extinguish blaze after Rutland Health Centre catches fire early Sunday morning

Photo: Sam Brokenshire Police tape surrounds Rutland Lions Park Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

It appears fire crews have largely extinguished the fire at the Rutland Health Centre Sunday morning.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says there is no longer smoke pouring from the building, although the Kelowna Fire Department and police remain on scene.

Parts of Rutland Lions Park remains taped off by police tape.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

The Rutland Health Centre appears to be on fire Sunday morning.

A large amount of smoke is pouring out of the Interior Health building, located on Gray Road beside Rutland Lions Park. A witness says the smoke was first visible just after 6 a.m.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says flames haven't been visible, but there is a lot of smoke across the whole neighbourhood.

Emergency crews are on scene, and police tape has been put up around the entire park as RCMP officers investigate the fire.

