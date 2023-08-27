Cause of Rutland Health Centre fire considered suspicious

Photo: Sam Brokenshire Police tape surrounds Rutland Lions Park Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire that broke out at the Rutland Health Centre early Sunday morning is considered suspicious.

Kelowna Fire Department captain Mike Brownlee said crews arrived at the building on Gray Road at about 6:45 a.m. to find smoke pouring from the building.

Brownlee says the fire appeared to start on the exterior of the building, but made its way into the basement, causing extensive damage.

“Maybe $50,000 worth of damage to the structure; the floor joists were damaged quite a bit and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the structure as well," Brownlee said.

He noted his crew initially had trouble entering the basement because of the heavy smoke, and they had to wait to ventilate it before they could access the building.

While the fire is considered suspicious, Brownlee noted much of the evidence of how exactly the fire was started was largely destroyed during the firefight.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

It appears fire crews have largely extinguished the fire at the Rutland Health Centre Sunday morning.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says there is no longer smoke pouring from the building, although the Kelowna Fire Department and police remain on scene.

Parts of Rutland Lions Park remains taped off by police tape.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

The Rutland Health Centre appears to be on fire Sunday morning.

A large amount of smoke is pouring out of the Interior Health building, located on Gray Road beside Rutland Lions Park. A witness says the smoke was first visible just after 6 a.m.

Sam Brokenshire, who works nearby, says flames haven't been visible, but there is a lot of smoke across the whole neighbourhood.

Emergency crews are on scene, and police tape has been put up around the entire park as RCMP officers investigate the fire.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.