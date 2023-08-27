FortisBC fixes natural gas line that was struck in Kelowna, restores service

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

Natural gas service has been restored to hundreds of homes in Kelowna's Lower Mission after a line was ruptured at a construction site Friday.

The natural gas line was struck Friday morning at the Aqua construction site just south of the El Dorado Resort. During repairs, FortisBC was forced to cut service to 450 homes in the area.

Repairs were completed Friday night and gas service was restored to the Eldorado and Manteo Resort that evening.

According to spokesperson Nicole Brown, FortisBC technicians began relighting gas services to the homes in the neighbourhood Saturday morning, wrapping up by just after 4 p.m.

“Crews have now visited each of the approximately 450 affected homes and businesses in the Lower Mission area to turn gas back on at the meter and relight all affected appliances,” Brown said Saturday afternoon.

“In situations where no one was home, the FortisBC service crew left a door tag that provides contact information to schedule a relight.”

Residents who weren't home Saturday can call the number left on the door tag, and technicians will begin responding to calls at 9 a.m. Sunday.