Vehicle ends up on its roof after crash on Gordon Drive Sunday

Photo: Troy Gangl A car on its roof on Gordon Drive, near Dorothea Walker Elementary.

A vehicle has flipped onto its roof on Gordon Drive in Kelowna's Lower Mission area Sunday morning.

Emergency crews rushed to Gordon Drive near Hazell Road just before 6:30 a.m. to find the white vehicle upside down on the road, near Dorothea Walker Elementary.

It's not clear at this time what caused the crash, or if any other vehicles were involved.

The condition of the person or people who were inside the white vehicle is not known.