Residents of two evacuated care homes returning home

Photo: Lakeview Lodge

Residents of two local long-term care homes are returning home this weekend after the wildfires forced their evacuations.

In a statement Saturday morning, Interior Health says they've begun to transport residents back to Kelowna's Vineyards Residence, on Valley Road, and West Kelowna's Lakeview Lodge, on Butt Road.

“Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses,” Interior Health said.

“Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes.

The families of residents can call 1-833-469-9800 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to check on their loved one's current location. The phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Lakeview Lodge was evacuated on Aug. 18 due to the McDougall Creek fire, while The Vineyards Residence was evacuated Aug. 20, due to the wildfire burning in the Clifton/McKinley area.

Lakeview Lodge has 112 residents while Vineyards has 131.

Seven local care homes, housing a total of almost 800 people, were evacuated due to the fires.

“As localized alerts and evacuation orders are rescinded, a dedicated team will continue to lead the complex planning work of repatriating residents and clients to their homes,” IH says.