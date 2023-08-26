All evacuation orders in Lake Country will be lifted later Saturday afternoon

Photo: Nicole Saebels The fire burning in Lake Country on Aug. 19.

Lake Country evacuees will be able to head home by this afternoon.

Mayor Blair Ireland made that declaration during Saturday morning's wildfire press conference, two days after the fire burning in Okanagan Centre was declared “held.”

“We are planning to downgrade all properties in Lake Country this afternoon from order to alert,” Ireland said.

“There's lots of clean up going on out there, there's still danger trees. People must remember the fire is being held, the fire is not out. Alerts are going to remain in place over the weekend, be vigilant.”

All evacuation orders in Kelowna were rescinded Thursday, while thousands remain evacuated on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

Ireland urged residents not to go explore the burned areas upon their return to their Lake Country homes.

“I know there's a want to have a look around the neighbourhood and see what's going on but please don't go into those burnt areas, the fire is still burning, it's not safe there,” Ireland said.

He noted that residents currently under an evacuation order must wait until Central Okanagan Emergency Operations officially lifts the order, before they can return home.

“It's been our prime concern that as soon as it's safe, that we get people home,” Ireland said.

Homes on three properties within Okanagan Centre were impacted by the fire, which was sparked on the morning of Aug. 18.