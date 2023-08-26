Power restored after Rutland outage impacted 2,164 homes

Photo: FortisBC

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m.

Power has been restored in Rutland Saturday morning, after an outage earlier knocked out power to 2,164 homes.

The cause of the outage remains unclear.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

Some Rutland residents are waking up to no power Saturday morning.

The FortisBC outage map shows a large power outage over a large portion of Kelowna's Rutland area.

FortisBC says 2,164 homes have been affected by the outage, which began just after 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage remains unclear at this time, and there is currently no estimated time of restoration.