No more evacuation orders expected to lift Friday night, says Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

Photo: BCWS

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says they do not expect to rescind any further evacuation orders in the Central Okanagan on Friday evening.

"Returning residents to their homes is one of our top priorities, and we want to ensure that this is done in the most efficient and timely manner possible," the regional district said.

"Working alongside BC Wildfire Service, we continue to evaluate orders and alerts."

Property owners who remain on evacuation order in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area can now search to see if their property has incurred losses by visiting www.cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo.

"When a property owner learns their property has experienced damage, it’s important to complete the contact form on the website so the Emergency Operations Centre can follow up with you."

View the up-to-date evacuation order and alert areas on cordemergency.ca/map.

More information is expected to be released about the fire during a 10 a.m. press conference from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre on Saturday.