BC Fruit Growers' Association launches website to improve apple marketing efforts

BC Fruit Growers’ Association has launched a new website to help its apple farmers better market their product.

“Orderly marketing is simply a way to describe how B.C. apple growers may achieve better results—for example, in marketing and promotion—by working together rather than apart,” BC Fruit Growers’ Association general manager Glen Lucas said in a press release.

“Several other commodities have benefited from some form of orderly marketing, each designed to serve the unique needs of that sector.

“The purpose of this new website is simply to begin sharing information about what orderly marketing is—and what it isn’t. Growers will begin to receive more information over the next few months, and we encourage them to become informed and participate in the discussion.”

The goal of the new website, which can be found here, is to help growers combat recent financial stress from continued poor returns, shrinking acreage and reduced market share, even in B.C. The provincial government in 2021 issued a set of recommendations to improve the industry and also hired some of the world’s leading agricultural economists for assistance.

“We are asking growers to get involved,” Lucas said. “Check out the website, meet with other growers to discuss this idea, and ask lots of questions.”

Lucas said more information will be added to the website based on feedback from growers.