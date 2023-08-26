Kelowna's Happipad signs deal with Nova Scotia government to aid housing battle

Photo: Facebook

A Kelowna business has reached an agreement with the Province of Nova Scotia, all in an effort to help people find a place to live.

Happipad, which is an online platform dedicated to creating house-sharing arrangements, announced the deal with the Atlantic Canadian province earlier this month. Nova Scotia is paying $1.3 million over the next two years to ensure all Nova Scotians can use Happipad for free.

“We all have a role to play as we work together to overcome this housing crisis, and today’s announcement is a call to action to all Nova Scotians who may have extra space in their homes to consider hosting a person or family in their home,” Nova Scotia Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr said in a press release.

“We know we have 130,000 vacant bedrooms in Nova Scotia, and through this expanded program more people like students, health-care workers, tradespersons and any others who may need a safe, affordable and comfortable short-term accommodation could be matched with a room. This partnership truly encompasses the hospitable nature of all Nova Scotians.”

Happipad provides users with a safe and convenient way to handle rent payments, safety deposits, legal documentation, background checks, and conflict resolution and support if needed.