Developer hopes to build 65 homes in six-storey building on Rutland Road North

Photo: Contributed

More than 60 new homes are being proposed for Rutland.

A development permit application for a six-storey, mixed-use project on the northeast corner of Rutland Road North and Mugford Road was submitted to the City of Kelowna earlier this summer.

The plans call for 50 one-bedroom units, seven two-bedroom homes and eight studios, which works out to 65 living spaces overall.

There would also be a grand total of 69 parking stalls included over two underground levels.

The commercial space at street level would contain five individual units that would face Rutland Road North.

Surrey’s Flat Architecture submitted the plans on behalf of client Sid Malhotra.