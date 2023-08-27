September's Ignite Okanagan will focus on facilitating successful immigrant workforce integration

Photo: Contributed

Several community partners are organizing will be holding an event next month in an attempt to bring employers and new immigrants together.

Central Okanagan Local Immigration Partnership will host Ignite Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna’s Innovation Centre. The groups behind the event are WorkBC Kelowna Centre, KCR Community Resources, Accelerate Okanagan and Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

The event’s goal is to educate employers on creating inclusive workplaces and facilitating successful immigrant workforce integration. Several guest speakers will impart their knowledge during the afternoon.

“Internationally trained and experienced workers bring a vast array of skills and perspectives to our workforce,” WorkBC Centre Kelowna employer and community co-ordinator Joel Gunther says.

“Employers that attend this workshop will benefit from understanding the needs of our growing and diverse immigrant communities in Central Okanagan.”

The event is free for employers, but they are asked to register through the Eventbrite website here.