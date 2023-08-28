BC Fruit Growers' Association buys bins to get perfectly good food to those in need

Photo: Contributed

BC Fruit Growers’ Association wants to keep as much edible food as possible out of landfills, which is why it recently donated 300 bins to a local food charity.

Food It Forward has partnered with a packing house to collect its culled cherries that do not meet market requirements, usually due to size or colour, but are still safe and delicious to eat. The bins were donated because they are small enough for volunteers to lift and load the more than 1,000 pounds of cherries daily that are deemed not good enough for the market.

The bins, however, are currently being used for something else at the moment; they are transporting food for evacuees and first responders dealing with the Okanagan wildfires.

“We are pleased to support Food It Forward’s initiative and hope more packinghouses will consider donating their culled fruit,” BCFGA general manager Glen Lucas said in a press release.

Food It Forward volunteers visit the packing house daily and load up their personal vehicles with discarded fruit, which is then delivered to a central and convenient locations for individuals in need. Food It Forward delivers to low-profile locations, like apartment building foyers, child-care resource centres and friendship centres, to mitigate the stigma and inconvenience of accessing a food bank.

“We are grateful for the ability to partner with BCFGA to rescue consumable food waste from our local farms, orchards and packing houses within the Okanagan,” Food It Forward founder and CEO Carrie Lynn said.

“Thanks to BCFGA for purchasing 300 bins that enable us to provide food-safe bins that can be steamed or cleaned to be used to rescue fruit specifically.”