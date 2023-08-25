Curbside garbage and recycling pickup to resume alert zones

Photo: pixabay

The Central Okanagan Regional District says it will be resuming curbside collection of garbage and recycling in evacuation alert areas across the region.

Garbage collection resumed everywhere else in the region on Monday, after a weekend-long closure due to the wildfires.

On Monday, Aug. 28, areas under evacuation alert will also see their garbage and recycling picked up. Residents should put their carts onto the street by 7 a.m. on their scheduled days.

Yard waste will not be collected at this time anywhere in the region.

The Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre in West Kelowna on Asquith Road is now open regular hours; however, no yard waste or clean wood is being accepted.