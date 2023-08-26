BC Hydro and FortisBC will offer bill credits to properties evacuated due to wildfires

Photo: Glacier Media

BC Hydro and FortisBC will be providing bill credits to those who had to be evacuated due to the Central Okanagan wildfires.

Evacuees will be eligible for bill credits for the time period they were evacuated.

BC Hydro, which services the west side of Okanagan Lake and therefore covers the area with the most evacuations, proactively monitors evacuation orders year-round to identify those lasting at least five days. It will then automatically apply credits to accounts for the electricity consumed during the period customers are out of their homes or businesses due to evacuation orders.

The credit applies to residential, small business and irrigation customers, who will automatically have the credit applied to their next bill.

FortisBC, which services the east side of Okanagan Lake, said it will determine the proper credits by cross-referencing billing data with evacuation information from municipalities, First Nations band councils, the provincial government and its operations team. Depending on the timing of the evacuation, billing cycles and the volume of customers impacted, the credits may take several months to appear on bills.

FortisBC is also calling off the dogs when it comes to collection-related activities, and it will waive late payment fees that may have otherwise occurred during the evacuation period.

“We understand the ongoing wildfire situation has had a number of impacts on many of our customers, especially for those evacuated from their homes or businesses,” FortisBC customer service director Sarah Nelson said in a press release. “For these customers, we want to make sure that their energy bill is one less thing to worry about.”