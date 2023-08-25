Kelowna medical clinic closes with little notice Friday

Photo: Prime Medical

A Kelowna medical office is closing down Friday with little notice, catching many patients by surprise.

A number of Castanet readers have reached out Friday, saying Prime Medical, Prime Physiotherapy, Prime Pharmacy, Prime Walk-in clinic and Prime gym are all shutting down.

Doctors have been reaching out to their patients today to inform that the doctors are actively searching for new clinics to practice out of.

The company, which offered a network of medical and health services, is located on Tutt Street in Kelowna's Mission area. According to Prime's website, the pharmacy and walk-in clinic opened its doors at the start of 2022. Prime Walk-In was formerly called Mission Medical.

Castanet was unable to reach anyone at the clinic by phone Friday afternoon and there is no mention of the closure on Prime's website. Medimap, which tracks clinic wait times, says Friday afternoon that the clinic is closed.

A staff member at the company confirmed with Castanet that Prime is closing its doors and staff member has lost their job.

It's not clear at this time why the company is closing with such little notice given to its clients.