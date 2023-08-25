Kelowna's Glenmore landfill to reopen Monday after wildfire

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Smoke at the Glenmore Landfill on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 18.

Kelowna's Glenmore Landfill will reopen on Monday, after a wildfire tore through it last week.

The landfill was evacuated and closed last Friday, when the Clifton/McKinley fire that was sparked the night before spread east, crossing Glenmore Road and into the dump.

In a press release, the City of Kelowna says some portions of the landfull have burned, but critical infrastructure has been “mostly unaffected.” The landfill's gas management system was the only infrastructure that saw “considerable damage,” the city says.

“It could’ve been much worse,” said Scott Hoekstra, landfill and compost operations manager.

“We’ve been able to bounce back quite quickly. Staff and contractors are making progress on the many necessary repairs. We’ve had staff on site 24 hours a day working with fire-response personnel since the evacuation and we’re ahead of where I thought we would be at this point.”

Beginning Monday, residents will be able to access the waste transfer station and recycling depot, but only household waste will be accepted initially.

“Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will be accepted once the site returns to full operation,” the City of Kelowna says. “Wholesale compost sales will also resume on Monday.”

Curbside garbage and recycling pickup will continue to be suspended for all areas under evacuation alerts, but remains operational outside of those zones. Curbside yard waste pickup remains suspended across the region.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is working to develop a “waste-management response plan,” which will outline disposal options for wildfire-related waste, including food-loaded fridges and freezers, along with fire-damaged fences, structures and trees.

“We’re still recovering from the fire so residents may notice landfill operations are slower than usual,” says Hoekstra. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and ask those who can put off their next trip to the landfill to consider doing so.”