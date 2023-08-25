FortisBC working to repair natural gas line leak on Kelowna's Aqua construction site

Photo: Google Maps Truswell and Capozzi roads are closed.

A natural gas leak at a Kelowna construction site on Friday morning has caused the closure of two roads.

FortisBC responded to a ruptured natural gas line shortly after 9 a.m. on the site of Aqua, a massive Mission Group development being constructed just south of El Dorado Resort in the Lower Mission neighbourhood.

The utility said an external party on the site caused the ruptured line, which FortisBC officials are currently working to fix.

As a result of the incident, Truswell Road and Capozzi Road are both closed until further notice.

FortisBC spokesperson Lauren Lea said no neighbouring homes had to be evacuated because of the leak.