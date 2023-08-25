Still 655 properties evacuated in Lake Country

Photo: Nicole Saebels The fire burning in Lake Country last Saturday.

While the fire in Lake Country's Okanagan Centre was declared “held” Thursday morning by the BC Wildfire Service, 655 properties remain evacuated in the area.

The fire was sparked last Friday morning, as the McDougall Creek fire burned through thousands of hectares on the west side of Okanagan Lake and another fire raced through Kelowna's Clifton and McKinley areas. The Lake Country fire grew to 370 hectares and destroyed three homes before crews were able to get it under control.

Friday morning, Adrian Neioczym with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says he's unable to provide a detailed timeline for when the remaining evacuees can return. But Thursday night, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland said they're working to have all evacuation orders in the district downgraded by Saturday evening.

“It's actively being worked on,” Neioczym said.

Thursday afternoon, 300 Lake Country properties at the north and east ends of the fire area were taken off the evacuation order. Within the City of Kelowna, all evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.

“There are so many dynamic factors to the phased approach, of allowing community members to go home,” Mayor Ireland said in a statement Thursday night.

“Factors include active fires, danger tree removal and area clean up. I want everyone to go home, but it can only be when it’s safe to do so.”

Residents can keep an eye on Castanet and the EOC website for updates on the lifting of evacuation orders across the region.

Currently, 2,663 properties are evacuated within the City of West Kelowna, 1,114 properties are evacuated in the Regional District of Central Okanagan electoral area and 50 properties are evacuated on Westbank First Nation land.