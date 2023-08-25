More Lake Country evacuation orders rescinded Friday

Photo: Nicole Saebels The fire burning in Lake Country last Saturday.

UPDATE: 2:13 p.m.

More Lake Country residents are allowed to return home.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations downgraded another group of properties from an evacuation order to an alert, meaning these residents can return home.

The changes impact all properties south of Okanagan Centre Road W.

A full list of properties that have been downgraded can be found here, while an updated map of the current evacuation orders and alerts can be found here.

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m.

More Lake Country residents could be returning home today.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland says they "continue to work hard to get more people home later this afternoon."

There remains 655 properties under an evacuation order in Lake Country, due to the wildfire in Okanagan Centre that was sparked last Friday morning. The fire was declared "held" Thursday morning.

Ireland says homes in the area had been switched over to the Beaver Lake water source when the fire first started, to ensure adequate water pressure for those fighting the fire, but residences have now been switched back. As as result, homes there are no longer under a water quality advisory.

ORIGINAL: 12:30 p.m.

While the fire in Lake Country's Okanagan Centre was declared “held” Thursday morning by the BC Wildfire Service, 655 properties remain evacuated in the area.

The fire was sparked last Friday morning, as the McDougall Creek fire burned through thousands of hectares on the west side of Okanagan Lake and another fire raced through Kelowna's Clifton and McKinley areas. The Lake Country fire grew to 370 hectares and destroyed three homes before crews were able to get it under control.

Friday morning, Adrian Neioczym with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says he's unable to provide a detailed timeline for when the remaining evacuees can return. But Thursday night, Lake Country Mayor Blair Ireland said they're working to have all evacuation orders in the district downgraded by Saturday evening.

“It's actively being worked on,” Neioczym said.

Thursday afternoon, 300 Lake Country properties at the north and east ends of the fire area were taken off the evacuation order. Within the City of Kelowna, all evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.

“There are so many dynamic factors to the phased approach, of allowing community members to go home,” Mayor Ireland said in a statement Thursday night.

“Factors include active fires, danger tree removal and area clean up. I want everyone to go home, but it can only be when it’s safe to do so.”

Residents can keep an eye on Castanet and the EOC website for updates on the lifting of evacuation orders across the region.

Currently, 2,663 properties are evacuated within the City of West Kelowna, 1,114 properties are evacuated in the Regional District of Central Okanagan electoral area and 50 properties are evacuated on Westbank First Nation land.