Kelowna's airport returns to nearly normal operations

Photo: YLW / Twiiter

The Kelowna International Airport says most of the restrictions impacting its airspace due to firefighting aircraft have now been removed.

“While some restrictions remain to support operations of aerial firefighting taking place, there are minimal impacts to arriving and departing flights,” YLW said Friday.

Airport CEO Sam Samaddar thanks all the emergency crews who continue to work around the clock.

“I would also like to thank our passengers for their patience and support of the firefighting activities required to protect our community. The ability of our airspace to reopen allows YLW to once again provide passengers a vital connection to the Okanagan region.”

Passengers are asked to continue to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information before heading to the airport.