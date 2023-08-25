Trudeau says feds will 'be there' through rebuilding process in Central Okanagan

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a West Kelowna fire hall and Central Okanagan fire chiefs as a backdrop for a news conference Friday.

Trudeau took questions from the CBC, Shaw Spotlight, Global National, CTV National News and Radio-Canada on the national wildfire situation, in addition to topics unrelated to the region or fires.

The Prime Minister’s Office withheld the location of the news conference from Castanet News despite requests for information Thursday and Friday.

The news conference was, however, broadcast by CPAC.

“This is all about everyone coming together to be there for each other. That's what we're seeing from individuals,” he said during his remarks.

“That's what we're seeing from orders of government, that's what we're going to continue to focus on even as we move forward and rebuild.”

When asked to address long waits for evacuees seeking support and the potential need for a year-round emergency social services agency, Trudeau was non-committal.

“We're still very much focused on getting through the emergency phase we're in right now,” he said.

“But there's a lot more to learn, there's a lot more to do. We know, unfortunately, extreme weather events are going to get more frequent, more extreme…and we have to learn very much from what worked also what didn't work.”

Trudeau said neighbourhoods will need to be rebuilt with wildfires in mind.

“I've had a number of conversations about the need for better forest management,” he said. “There are a lot of things that we need to do to be thoughtful and careful as we rebuild. I think people understand that we're in different situations now.”

When asked if the federal government would help provide infrastructure funding to help make smaller communities more resilient to wildfire, Trudeau touted the federal government’s investments in wastewater and public transit infrastructure nationally.

“This is something with which we are fully seized and our Minister of Infrastructure, among others will be fully engaged with, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with provincial and municipal leaders in a collaborative way to respond to these challenges.”

He said the federal government would “unequivocally…be there” through the rebuilding process.

“We will be there to make sure we're not just learning the lessons that we're taking through these very difficult moments, but we're applying the lessons and that we're actually increasing our resources and our ability to keep people safe going forward.”

Trudeau also spoke at length about the ways the federal government is supporting the Northwest Territories in their wildfire situation.

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kelowna to meet with firefighters, volunteers and officials involved in the region's wildfire fight.

Trudeau has not informed local media of his whereabouts in the region, despite requests for information Thursday. His official itinerary was updated online shortly before he arrived in Kelowna Friday, listing the visit as a "photo opportunity" for the national media.

He has, so far, attended the Westbank First Nation office where he met with Loyal Wooldridge, board chair of the Central Okanagan Regional District.

He also met with Chief Robert Louie as well as West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. Trudeau asked officials about the morale of residents.

Trudeau's visit comes after the last travel restriction for the Okanagan was lifted, alongside all previous evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna, with wildfires diminishing since after recent rainfall.

B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said in a statement late yesterday that travel restrictions to West Kelowna were to be lifted as of midnight.

with files from The Canadian Press