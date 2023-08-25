Trudeau quietly arrives in Central Okanagan to meet firefighters and volunteers

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks over a map outlining the McDougall Creek wildfire with Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Regional District Central Okanagan, as his daughter Ella-Grace looks on in West Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kelowna to meet with firefighters, volunteers and officials involved in the region's wildfire fight.

Trudeau has not informed local media of his whereabouts in the region, despite requests for information Thursday. His official itinerary was updated online shortly before he arrived in Kelowna Friday, listing the visit as a "photo opportunity" for the national media.

He has, so far, attended the Westbank First Nation office where he met with with Loyal Wooldridge, board chair of the Central Okanagan Regional District.

He also met with Chief Robert Louie as well as West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. Trudeau asked officials about the morale of residents.

Trudeau's visit comes after the last travel restriction for the Okanagan was lifted, alongside all previous evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna, with wildfires diminishing since after recent rainfall.

B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said in a statement late yesterday that travel restrictions to West Kelowna were to be lifted as of midnight.

with files from The Canadian Press