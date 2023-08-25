Local parks, including Knox and Dilworth, reopen following fires

Photo: Uli Rudolph View of the Clifton/McKinley wildfire from Begbie Road and Long Ridge Court last week.

A number of parks across the region, including Kelowna's Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks, have been reopened to the public.

In press releases Friday, both the City of Kelowna and the Regional District of Central Okanagan announced safety assessments have been completed in most parks in the region.

“We know how much our residents rely on these parks for recreation and wellbeing and are relieved to be able to re-open them now that we know it is safe to do so,” said City of Kelowna parks services manager Blair Stewart.

“As these are early days in returning to normal operations during a significant fire event, we also want to remind visitors to the park remain vigilant and stay on designated trails to protect our parks from further wildfire risk.”

On Friday, a number of RDCO parks have also been reopened. The following parks remain closed as of Friday:

Coldham Regional Park

Glen Canyon Regional Park (upper section)

Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour Regional Park

Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park

Raymer Bay Regional Park

Rose Valley Regional Park

Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park

Traders Cove Regional Park

A full list of the status of RDCO parks can be found here.

Meanwhile, Knox Mountain Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic due to ongoing dry conditions and heightened risk of fire, as has been the case since the Knox Mountain fire in early July.

Knox Mountain Drive regularly closes to vehicle traffic in the summer months as grass, trees and underbrush can easily ignite when conditions are this dry. The closure helps reduce the risk of accidental human-caused fires and will remain in effect until City staff have assessed that it is safe to reopen the road.